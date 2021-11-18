Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Matching Outfits On Instagram Add Fuel To Dating Rumours

Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have added more fuel to the fire when it comes to rumours of their relationship, as they appeared on Instagram wearing matching pyjamas.

Fans of the pair have been speculating about a potential romance ever since Kardashian appeared alongside Davidson in a sketch for Saturday Night Live, with new threads frequently added to the mystery in the form of claims from sources, images of them hanging out and rumours of intimate date nights.

Neither Kardashian or Davidson have confirmed a romantic relationship, but their most recent image together proves they’re not in any rush to extinguish the rumours.

In the snap, Kardashian was seen sitting on the back of a sofa wearing black and brown checked pyjama bottoms, with the top tied around her waist. Next to her, on the seat of the sofa, Davidson wore a matching pyjama shirt.

The fact the pair had a matching set certainly implies an intimate relationship between them, but the romantic aspect of the scene becomes less convincing with the realisation that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, is also hanging out with them.

Reminiscent of Amy Poehler’s ‘cool mom’ character attempting to join her daughter in the Jingle Bell Rock dance in Mean Girls, Jenner stood alongside Kardashian and Davidson in her own matching pyjamas, making clear this was not a romantic couples pyjama party.

The snap was posted by rapper Flavor Flav, who also appeared in the photo, albeit without the pyjamas. In the caption, the rapper explained the group was hanging out together to celebrate his ‘adopted son’ Davidson’s birthday.

Though the group picture doesn’t exactly scream true love, it’s enough to convince some fans that there’s definitely something going on as one person responded to Flav’s picture to say, ‘So you just confirmed it lmaoooo’.

Another person commented: ‘flav is out here confirming all of our suspicions.’

Following her divorce from Kanye West, a number of sources have suggested Kardashian is ready to get back out there, and though indisputable evidence of romance remains to be seen, at least she has someone to wear matching pyjamas with – besides her mother.