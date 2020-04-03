Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence Over On-Air Physical Fight With Sister Kourtney
Kim Kardashian has spoken out about her and sister Kourtney’s dramatic physical fight which captivated viewers when it aired on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
The altercation was finally shown on TV last week following weeks of build-up throughout season 18 of the reality show.
Things got violent between the two sisters when Kim accused Kourtney of not being as dedicated to her work as herself and their other sister, Khloé, and when a verbal argument proved insufficient the pair started to attack one another.
Khloé attempted to split them up, but when Kim noticed a scratch-mark on her arm she chased after Kourtney and slapped her across the face repeatedly.
Though the two reality TV stars obviously deemed the situation very serious, the fight resulted in a lot of jokes and memes spreading quickly across the internet.
Kim spoke out about the fight during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 30, where she appeared via video chat and spoke to Jimmy while he hosted from his home in order to adhere to good social distancing measures.
Jimmy broached the subject, describing the fight as ‘intense’ and asking Kim what exactly went down.
Kim explained:
It was pretty intense… I feel like it’s been a lot of built up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film any more.
She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say ‘okay guys, I’m not gonna film’, but she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone from the crew, to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision.
So we would kind of, just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy.
Kim went on to admit that when her mum, Kris Jenner, saw a clip of the fight she started crying and asked her daughters ‘who are you guys?’
The reality star said she and Kourtney are ‘fine now’, but their fight resulted in Keeping Up With The Kardashians production being shut down for a week to give the cast a chance to cool off.
Kim added:
I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard. What you guys didn’t see – I was bleeding.
So you didn’t really get to see that detail but when I looked down at my arm and saw that she had really scratched me… I just went over and slapped her back.
It’s not my proudest moment.
Kourtney has since made the decision to take time off from the show; a choice Kim believes will be ‘so much better for her’.
The majority of season 18 of the reality show has already been filmed, and with the stars creating the last episode from isolation it’s unlikely there’ll be any more fights for a while. Whether that’s good news for fans I’m not sure, but it’s definitely best for the safety of the family!
Kim Kardashian West Reacts to Her Physical Fight with Sister Kourtney