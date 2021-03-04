unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian Claims North’s Bearded Dragon Got ‘Lil Uzi’ Jewel Before Rapper

by : Saman Javed on : 04 Mar 2021 12:17
kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter

North West’s bearded dragon got a forehead jewel months before Lil Uzi Vert, Kim Kardashian has said.

Taking to Twitter last night, Kim joked that North’s lizard, Speed, had got a makeover with her loungewear brand, Skims Cozy.

Advert

Completing the look, she had also placed a jewel on the lizard’s forehead, which she likened to Lil Uzi’s pink diamond.

The rapper made headlines last month after he had a diamond, valued at $24 million, implanted in his forehead.

‘Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!,’ Kim wrote on Twitter.

Advert

Some users saw the humorous side to Kim’s post, writing, ‘When Speed is richer than all of us.’ Another said, ‘This lizard just called me poor.’

Others were concerned about the lizard’s wellbeing and accused Kim of negligence.

LilUziVert/Instagram

‘You really need to do your research @KimKardashian. This is a real animal. Not a toy. You shouldn’t be sticking jewelry to it and dressing it. She shouldn’t be holding it like that either. That dragon is getting sick,’ one person wrote.

Advert

Experts at Bearded Dragon Care 101 suggest state that the lizards enjoy being handled, but should be held so that the hand is supporting the reptile’s belly and legs.

‘That’s an animal a living creature. Not an accessory or a toy. Imagine the unbelievable stress you put this poor lizard under in all of these horrible situations. It wants to be in a quiet place with a heat lamp and lots of food,’ a second person said.

Others also pointed out concern for the jewel being placed on the dragon’s third eye. Also known as the Pineal Eye, this is a photosensory organ between the eyes that changes in light and helps the lizards detect attacks from above.

Advert

‘This poor bearded dragon needs to see a vet, taken away from Kim, the gem taken off its third eye and them stupid clothes need to go in the bin, this is animal abuse,’ another user wrote.

‘This is horrible. There should not be a gem covering its third eye, it shouldn’t be held like that, and LOOK at its feet and toe nails. Please take care of animals if you’re going to get them. AND RESEARCH. They deserve the world,’ a third person said.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

World’s First Space Hotel With Bars And Cinema To Start Construction For 2027 Opening
Life

World’s First Space Hotel With Bars And Cinema To Start Construction For 2027 Opening

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic
Music

Millennials Fight Back After Gen Z Try To Cancel Eminem For Being Problematic

Only Half Of Gen Z Are Exclusively Attracted To The Opposite Sex, Poll Finds
News

Only Half Of Gen Z Are Exclusively Attracted To The Opposite Sex, Poll Finds

World’s First Supersonic Unmanned Combat Drone Reaches Speeds Of Over 1,500mph
Technology

World’s First Supersonic Unmanned Combat Drone Reaches Speeds Of Over 1,500mph

Topics: Animals, Animal, Kim Kardashian, Now

Credits

Kim K Twitter

  1. Kim K Twitter

 