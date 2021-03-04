Kim Kardashian Claims North’s Bearded Dragon Got ‘Lil Uzi’ Jewel Before Rapper

kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter

North West’s bearded dragon got a forehead jewel months before Lil Uzi Vert, Kim Kardashian has said.

Taking to Twitter last night, Kim joked that North’s lizard, Speed, had got a makeover with her loungewear brand, Skims Cozy.

Advert 10

Completing the look, she had also placed a jewel on the lizard’s forehead, which she likened to Lil Uzi’s pink diamond.

The rapper made headlines last month after he had a diamond, valued at $24 million, implanted in his forehead.

‘Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!,’ Kim wrote on Twitter.

Advert 10

Some users saw the humorous side to Kim’s post, writing, ‘When Speed is richer than all of us.’ Another said, ‘This lizard just called me poor.’

Others were concerned about the lizard’s wellbeing and accused Kim of negligence.

LilUziVert/Instagram

‘You really need to do your research @KimKardashian. This is a real animal. Not a toy. You shouldn’t be sticking jewelry to it and dressing it. She shouldn’t be holding it like that either. That dragon is getting sick,’ one person wrote.

Advert 10

Experts at Bearded Dragon Care 101 suggest state that the lizards enjoy being handled, but should be held so that the hand is supporting the reptile’s belly and legs.

‘That’s an animal a living creature. Not an accessory or a toy. Imagine the unbelievable stress you put this poor lizard under in all of these horrible situations. It wants to be in a quiet place with a heat lamp and lots of food,’ a second person said.

Others also pointed out concern for the jewel being placed on the dragon’s third eye. Also known as the Pineal Eye, this is a photosensory organ between the eyes that changes in light and helps the lizards detect attacks from above.

Advert 10

‘This poor bearded dragon needs to see a vet, taken away from Kim, the gem taken off its third eye and them stupid clothes need to go in the bin, this is animal abuse,’ another user wrote.

‘This is horrible. There should not be a gem covering its third eye, it shouldn’t be held like that, and LOOK at its feet and toe nails. Please take care of animals if you’re going to get them. AND RESEARCH. They deserve the world,’ a third person said.