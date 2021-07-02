Kim Kardashian Defends Vatican Visit Outfit Choice Despite Dress Code Backlash

PA Images

Kim Kardashian has recently come under fire for an outfit sported during a visit to the Vatican, with some fans believing her clothes violated the strict dress code.

While on vacation with Kate Moss and the supermodel’s daughter Lila, the 40-year-old has been keeping her fans up to date with her travels via Instagram.

In one post, in which Kim could be seen wearing a sheer lace off-the-shoulder dress, she spoke about having had ‘the most incredible experience touring Vatican City’.

Kim remarked that it had been ‘amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works’, revealing they had been given the chance to view a ‘private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s’.

As interesting as the trip sounded, some fans expressed concern about Kim’s outfit choice, which isn’t exactly the sort of clothing you’d expect to see at such a holy site.

According to the Vatican City Tours website, ‘The absolute minimum requirement for both males and females visiting the Vatican City is to cover both your knees and shoulders.’

Those who don’t comply with the modest dress code may be refused entry by the guards, but would be given the chance to purchase plastic cloaks to wrap around themselves to ensure their knees and shoulders are covered.

One person tweeted:

How disrespectful of Kim Kardashian to show up at the Vatican with that outfit.

Another wrote:

I would like to know how Kim Kardashian casually strolled through the Vatican with shoulders exposed. I got yelled at in Italian for wearing a tank top and had to cover up with a scarf.

However, telling her fans not to worry, Kim has insisted that she ‘adhered to the dress code’, and that she made sure to be ‘fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s’.

