Kim Kardashian ‘Falling For’ Pete Davidson And Could Become A Thing, Sources Say

The nature of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship currently remains a mystery, but sources suggest the pair could definitely have a future together.

After appearing together in a skit on Saturday Night Live, Kardashian and Davidson have been spotted hanging out a number of times on what could definitely be considered dates; going out on meals and holding hands while on a rollercoaster.

Davidson has only alluded to their potential relationship as a joke, but following her split from Kanye West sources suggest Kardashian is ready to move on.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider with knowledge of the relationship claimed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is ‘falling for’ Davidson, saying he ‘makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens’.

Kardashian’s inner circle is said to be ‘happy’ for the star, and ‘eager for Kim to have fun and be free’ after her breakup with West, with who she shares four children.

The reality TV star is ‘always’ left ‘smiling and excited’ after spending time with Davidson, according to the source, with the comedian’s humour shining through as he ‘makes her laugh’.

The insider added: ‘Everything flows well [when they’re together].’

Another source cited by Us Weekly claimed that while Kardashian is ‘single and having fun at the moment’, there is every chance that ‘things could turn romantic’ between her and Davidson.

The pair ‘bumped into each other a few times through mutual friends’, a third insider previously said, though their time on Saturday Night Live was their ‘first real one-on-one opportunity to connect’.

When discussing what makes Davidson so attractive, model Emily Ratajkowski noted he’s got ‘the height’ as well as being ‘super charming,’ ‘vulnerable’, and ‘lovely’.

With so much going for him, we’ll have to wait and see whether Kardashian ‘falls’ all the way.