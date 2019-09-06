Kim Kardashian Fan Spends Half A Million Dollars On Plastic Surgery To Look Like Idol

Caters

A plastic surgery ‘addict’ has shared images of a ‘botched’ lip procedure, after spending half a million dollars in her quest to look like her idol Kim Kardashian.

27-year-old Jennifer Pamplona, from Los Angeles, has had more than 20 cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance in line with Kim K. Now, however, she says she’s staying clear of the surgeon’s knife after a lip procedure left her with painful, bleeding ‘fish lips’.

Pamplona had three millilitres of filler injected into her top and bottom lip last month, but says she left the clinic feeling as if she was having an allergic reaction to the filler.

Two days later, Jennifer had to rush back to the surgery to have the $3,000 filler removed, with the whole ordeal putting her off having any more procedures for the time being.

Jennifer, who now lives between LA and Dubai, said:

After my surgery was done I felt as though I was having a reaction and later on that day they were bleeding a lot and felt very painful. When I saw the result of them I couldn’t believe it – I was completely botched and had been left with fish lips. I had paid $3000 to be botched and was then told I had to wait two days to have the filler removed. I spent those days covering my face and staying inside, whenever I saw my face I would just start crying again. Now, my lips look like an old person’s – they’re stretched but look withered like a deflated balloon.

Aside from the botched lip procedure, Jennifer has had six pints of fat injected into her bum over eight surgeries, two nose jobs, eight ribs removed, two rounds of liposuction, cheek fillers, a face lift, two boob jobs and more.

All of which achieved her goal of 39-inch hips and 21-inch waist.

However, since having the lip fillers removed, she’s realised she’s addicted to surgery, and claims to have learnt a valuable lesson.

Jennifer said:

I have almost destroyed my face and my health all because I am a plastic surgery addict. When I removed all of the filler I got a lesson – I will never undergo surgery to fix something that’s already good. I always want more and more and I almost destroyed my face and my health in the strive for perfection. I want my story to serve as an example to every girl who wants “big lips” that it’s not beautiful at all. The entire thing was a nightmare, but I’m glad I got my lesson.

