Kim Kardashian Fans Suspicious Of Dark Secret Behind Pete Davidson Relationship

Kim Kardashian very nearly broke the internet for a second time recently when she was spotted on an apparent date with Pete Davidson, but some fans are speculating there’s a secret behind their relationship.

After her marriage to Kanye West came to an end, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jokingly made it apparent she was ready to get back out there by smooching Davidson in a Disney-inspired sketch during her appearance on Saturday Night Live last month.

Though that particular kiss was evidently for the cameras, rumours of a real romance between the pair began to circulate after they were pictured holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Southern California.

Just days later they were spotted having dinner on Staten Island, before reportedly going on another date in New York City the following night, Fox News reports.

The multiple outings would suggest Davidson and Kardashian are enjoying each other’s company, but some social media users aren’t convinced by the authenticity of the outings, and have even speculated it may be a PR stunt engineered by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.

The theory relates to the Kardashians’ new Hulu reality show, which is currently being filmed. As the stars prepare for its release, many believe Jenner has either encouraged Kardashian to drum up a story by hanging out with Davidson, or shared details about their apparent relationship with the press, thus creating more publicity for the show.

A number of social media users have accused Jenner of ‘leaking’ details of the pair’s second date, while one Twitter user wrote, ‘Kim and Pete??? Smells like the work of Kris Jenner u can’t tell me any different.’

Another commented, ‘I see the Kardashians have a show upcoming on Hulu…Kourtney newly engaged, Scott in shambles, Kim “dating” Pete Davidson. The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.’

The internet might take some convincing, but a source close to the pair has indicated to People that their relationship is genuine as they said they’re having ‘fun’ together.

They commented, ‘Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention. She is having fun and enjoying life. Her focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date. She is very happy and in a good place. She has moved on from Kanye and feels it’s for the best.’

It will be interesting to see whether Kardashian and Davidson’s apparent relationship continues beyond the release of the new show, but whether orchestrated or not, hopefully they’re at least having a good time.