Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.
According to sources, Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, which Kanye is said to be in agreement with. The split is apparently as amicable as divorce can be, and both plan to co-parent together, TMZ reports.
It is also reported the pair have a prenuptial agreement, which neither are contesting, it’s even said the couple are ‘far along’ in agreeing to a property settlement.
The celebrity couple wed back in May 2014. They’ve had four children together – North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one – and recently, Kanye entered the 2020 presidential race.
It’s the latter event that’s been widely attributed to the collapse of their relationship, with the Jesus is King rapper’s recent comments often targetting, directly or indirectly, his wife and her past decisions.
On Sunday, July 19, Kanye’s campaign kicked off with a rally in Charleston, South Carolina – a state he won’t be able to fight in after failing to submit the signatures required to appear on the presidential ballot.
A source close to Kim recently told Entertainment Tonight:
Kim is completely devastated right now… Kim has always been public about everything in her life, but with Kanye and him being bipolar she has always respected to keep that more private and within the family.
Kanye tweeting about the family and painting her as trying to ‘lock him up’ has upset Kim because that wasn’t her intention and she only ever wants the best for her husband.
In other tweets, West wrote: ‘I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God… I’m at the ranch… come and get me.’ He added: ‘West children will never do playboy.’
Later, he wrote that he was going to focus on music, announcing a new album called Donda to drop on Friday, July 24.
Kim has yet to comment publicly on her split from Kanye, or his recent comments.
