Kim Kardashian Finally Passes Baby Bar Exam

Alamy/@KimKardashian/Twitter

After four attempts, Kim Kardashian has finally passed the ‘Baby Bar’ exam.

The reality star, model and businesswoman has been actively pursuing her law education, having campaigned for prison reform and hoping to start her own firm and work towards abolishing the death penalty across the US.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kardashian announced, ‘OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.’

‘For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses),’ she continued.

Kardashian also explained how she has to take two separate bar exams, and ‘this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate… I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals’.

While also thanking Van Jones, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney for helping her and answer any and all questions, as well as the BARBRI for setting her up with professors who spent the time ‘teaching her everything she needed to know’, Kardashian also wrote about her father, Robert Kardashian, who famously worked as an attorney.

‘I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader,’ the post continued.

‘Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!’