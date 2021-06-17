Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Man Who Sent Her Emergency Contraception

PA Images

Kim Kardashian has filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who she says sent her emergency contraceptive pills in the mail.

Court filings made on her behalf claim that the man, who has been involved in several unsettling incidents surrounding the reality star over recent months, posted a pack of Plan B contraceptives along with a diamond ring to Kardashian’s LA home address, where the package was intercepted by her security team.

The alleged stalker – named by Kardashian’s lawyers as Nicholas Costanza – has reportedly previously shown up at her house on at least two occasions this year – in February and May – telling security team members at the gate to the house that he was there to take the star out for dinner.

TMZ reports that Costanza’s online presence also shows a disturbing obsession with Kardashian, with the alleged stalker posting a series of ‘bizarre messages,’ as a well as a fake marriage certificate featuring his and Kardashian’s names. Court documents claim that Costanza has previously referred to himself as Kardashian’s ‘knight in shining armour.’

A judge granted the restraining order against Costanza, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from Kardashian and avoid attempting to make contact with her. It’s the second restraining order Kardashian has taken out against an alleged stalker in the space of a month, after a judge three weeks ago ordered Charles Peter Zelenoff to stay away from the star after he reportedly filmed videos from outside her property, per Page Six.

The Kardashian family has been forced to deal with several stalkers since their rise to fame. Last month, Shaquan King was sentenced to 180 days in prison after breaking into Kendall Jenner’s property and banging on the windows before swimming naked in her pool while the supermodel was home, while in 2016 Kris Jenner revealed that she had fired members of her security team after man had managed to get past security in her house and approached her in her office saying ‘Lucy, I’m home.’

A number of the creepy encounters have been documented on Keeping Up With Kardashians, including one saga in 2015 where Kris Jenner spotted a man running through her bushes, and revealed in a subsequent episode that she had started carrying a gun in the house after becoming convinced that someone was following her, describing it as ‘the only way I can sleep.’

