Kim Kardashian Just Hit Back At Critics Who Said North West Didn’t Do Painting

Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Critics Who Say North West Didn't Do Painting kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has hit back at all those who doubted North West’s painting skills, telling her followers ‘don’t play with me when it comes to my children’.

Earlier this week, Kim shared a picture of North’s painting to her Instagram story. The artwork, which was likened by many to the work of Bob Ross, was of a snowy mountain landscape detailed with intricate flowers and trees.

The painting is so impressive that the people of the internet struggled to believe that North actually painted it.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story yesterday, February 9, Kim fired back at critics. She said North and her best friend have been taking a ‘serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured’.

‘North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone,’ Kim added.

She said she had seen media reports and posts online discussing whether North had actually painted the picture.

‘How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of not being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!’, she wrote.

‘North West painted that PERIOD,’ she added.

She also shared screenshots from Twitter, some defending North and her painting, and others poking fun at the situation.

One Twitter post captioned Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night with, ‘I can’t believe North West painted this.’

One TikTok user, who goes by the name Camrynfred, posted a video defending North’s painting. Sharing a picture of herself at seven years old with a painting identical to North’s, she revealed there her mother is actually a teacher.

‘She taught North how to paint the same one just two weeks ago,’ she told her followers.

‘She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes to her classes goes through this exact same painting when they are starting out,’ she added.

The reality TV star’s statement comes after the painting was the subject of thousands of tweets yesterday from people who could not believe it had been done by North.

‘I’m supposed to work but I can’t stop thinking about how North West did not paint this,’ one user wrote.

They added, ‘I refuse to believe: the Kardashians would not be exploiting their daughters baby genius art skills at some point before this random Insta story; that Kim is in touch with reality enough to troll people like this.’