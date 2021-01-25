Kim Kardashian Ignores Donald Trump In Video Celebrating Release Of Chris Young

Kim Kardashian Snubs Donald Trump In Video Celebrating Release Of Chris Young PA/kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has thanked everyone for helping to release Chris Young, except Donald Trump.

Young had been serving a life sentence for non-violent drug offenses, such as possession of marijuana and cocaine, as part of Tennessee’s three strikes law.

As the clock ticked down on his time in office, the former POTUS delivered a number of pardons to an array of people. One of his last moves was granting clemency to Young, after years of lobbying from Kardashian and other activists.

In an Instagram story, Kardashian wrote: ‘Chris Young is FREE after more than a decade behind bars. Wow My heart is so full! It brings tears to my eyes to see Judge [Kevin] Sharp welcome him home.’

She continued: ‘He was forced to sentence him to a life sentence based on mandatory minimums and ended up resigning due to these injustices. Judge Sharp and I went to the White House a few years ago asking for clemency… he’s so deserving and so smart and I can’t wait to see all he accomplishes in this life!’

kimkardashian/Instagram

She also posted videos of Sharp embracing Young at the airport, smiling and hugging. Sharp earlier described his sentence as ‘not appropriate in any way, shape, or form’.

Kardashian’s post added: ‘I worked on this case with @msbkb (Young’s attorney Brittany K. Barnett) for years so this victory is so sweet!!! Thank you @alicemariefree @jessicajackson (REFORM Alliance’s Chief Analytics Officer) & Judge Sharp for fighting so hard for Chris and never giving up!!!’

The reality star, a major advocate for prison reform, earlier commented on working with the Trump administration while appearing on My Next Guest With David Letterman. ‘Hopefully for the next, multiple administrations I will be working with the White House helping them with clemencies,’ she said.

Trump Kardashian PA Images

When pressed on the controversy around Trump, Kardashian said: ‘I understand that and there are frustrations. Trust me, everyone called me and said… don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done. I said… I have to step foot in there or these people don’t have a chance. So it’s a life or my reputation.’

She added: ‘I’m truly focused and I’m extremely grateful to this administration and the work that they’ve done for prison reform. I’ll give props where props are due and I’ll stay focused on what I can do.’

The White House’s press release noted: ‘Mr. Young’s many supporters describe him as an intelligent, positive person who takes full responsibility for his actions.’

