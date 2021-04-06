Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has officially become a billionaire.

The reality star, model, influencer and prison reform activist has climbed the world’s rich list to nine-digit status, with her fortune ballooning thanks to income from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her KKW Beauty and Skims brands, and other endorsement deals.

After coasting in the high millions, in October last year, Kardashian’s net worth leapt from $780 million to $1 billion.

First reported by Forbes, her jump to being a billionaire comes after the tumultuous status of Kylie Jenner, who was earlier declared a billionaire by the publication – however, it was later rescinded over tax return claims. Her fortune currently sits at $700 million.

Kardashian first launched KKW Beauty back in 2017 in the wake of Jenner’s success with Kylie Cosmetics. ‘It’s the first time I’ve moved away from having licensing deals and transitioned into being an owner,’ she earlier said. In 2019, she set up shapewear company Skims, in which she still holds a majority stake.

The 40-year-old also sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty, which also invested in Kyle Cosmetics, for a whopping $200 million. That sale placed the value of the company at $1 billion.

When she first appeared on the cover of Forbes, Kardashian references the mockery and criticism she’s faced for many years, tweeting, ‘Not bad for a girl with no talent.’

In a recent interview with Vogue, Kardashian reflected on the pandemic and the events of the past year, saying, ‘I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people. But I also think that this year was a huge cleanse. Just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things. And that is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had.’

She added, ‘Just even the amount of time me and my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time. I always try to look at things in the positive way. So, even though it’s been such a challenging year, I always try to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family… that part has been so beautiful.’

Despite her net worth seeing a sizeable increase, Kardashian said the pandemic has allowed her to slow down a bit. ‘Even the work schedule. I used to work non-stop and never taken consideration into slowing down at all,’ she said.

Kardashian also recently filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. There hasn’t been a further update on those proceedings.

