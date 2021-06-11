Kim Kardashian Just Failed Her Law Exam Again

PA Images

Kim Kardashian was left ‘totally bummed’ after failing her law exam for the second time.

The reality star, model and businesswoman is on a mission to become a qualified lawyer, the next step of her plans to fight for prison reform across the US and abolish the death penalty under her own firm.

While the road is long, the 40-year-old has been studying hard. Unfortunately, after having another go, she once again failed her First Year Law Student Exam (FYLSE), also known as the ‘Baby Bar’.

The seven-hour exam is used by uncredited law schools in California and requires 70% to pass. During the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she can be seen checking her results online, before saying, ‘I failed! This is really annoying. Total scaled score: 463. I pretty much got the same thing. I mean, a little bit worse.’

While disappointed, she added, ‘It is what it is. I know I just have to not stress about it. There are so many other stressful things going on, I just have to do better in the future.’

Kardashian reportedly studies 18 hours a week under the guidance of Jessica Jackson, Van Jones and Erin Haney. This is while balancing her other responsibilities, her recent photoshop controversy and divorce from Kanye West.

Khloé reassured her, saying, ‘Honestly, you had COVID. You had your 40th birthday. You’re just dealing with so much personally in your relationship. And just quarantine in itself. And I really don’t think this last time counted.’

‘Kim is dealing with a lot of other things at the same time. The fact that she had COVID and with the show ending and her relationship with Kanye, so I think Kim has to give herself a little credit just for taking the Baby Bar,’ she added.

While Khloé told her it would have been a ‘miracle’ to pass given the circumstances, Kim replied, ‘I wanted that miracle. I believe in miracles!’

Khloé said, ‘You know, it’s a fresh start. It’s a great, fresh start. You’re gonna do it.’

It’s unclear when she’ll attempt the exam again. In an earlier interview with Vogue, she revealed she was halfway through her degree, but had taken a break from her studies over the past year due to the pandemic.

‘Even the work schedule, I would have worked non-stop and I would’ve done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all. This was a forced halt,’ she explained.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images