Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kanye West’s Controversial SNL Appearance
Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the time Kanye West decided to wear a red MAGA hat on Saturday Night Live.
West, now known as Ye, took to the programme to perform in 2018.
However, he sparked controversy when he showed up wearing one of Donald Trump’s infamous campaign hats, which bear the slogan ‘Make America Great Again’.
Kim Kardashian has now voiced her thoughts on Ye’s fashion choices that night, and reflected on the backlash he subsequently received.
Speaking to Bari Weiss from Common Sense, Kardashian said she was apprehensive about Ye to taking to the stage while wearing the hat.
She said:
I was very nervous. I didn’t want him to wear the red hat. I’m not really a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, ‘OK, you guys don’t like the red hat? I’ll take it off.’
I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is.
I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.
Kim noted that she had ‘learned a lot from’ the incident, and that it has ‘taught [her] to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do’.
Calling Ye’s decision to wear the hat simply ‘freedom of speech’, she explained that she ‘respect[s] the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that’.
‘To me, that’s a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it’s just admirable and it’s just a really cool quality. Even if it’s not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it’s commendable,’ she said.
Kim also said she thinks cancel culture is ‘the most ridiculous thing’ because ‘if we cancel someone for something that they had done or said in their past, then we’re not inviting them into a conversation to really understand […] if you don’t have these conversations with people, how are they ever going to change something that isn’t right?’
