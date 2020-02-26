Anyone who has grown up with a sister can probably relate to the dramatic KUWTK trailer in which Kim and Kourtney Kardashian came to physical blows.

Tensions appear to be at an all-time high between the sisters on the latest teaser trailer for the 18th season of the reality series.

The clip shows Kourtney waving her finger in Kim’s face, screaming, ‘You have nothing to say,’ before Kim aggressively lunges back at her sister.

E!

The teaser trailer begins with Khloe and Kourtney engaging in a heated debate in the kitchen as Khloe shouts: ‘Why do you have an attitude?’

‘Just don’t involve yourself in business that is none of yours,’ Kourtney hit back.

Khloe then shouted: ‘Then don’t talk about it in front of me!’

Things then take a turn for the worse in a separate clip when things reach boiling point between Kim and Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian Punches Kourtney In The Face During On-Camera Fist Fight E!

The sisters can be seen shouting at each other before Kourtney gets up in Kim’s face, telling her she has nothing to say.

‘Don’t ever come at me like that,’ Kim shouted back before appearing to punch Kourtney in the face.

I bet you didn’t think so much Kardashian drama could fit in a 45-second clip.

The trailer comes after Kourtney revealed she would be taking a step back from the family reality show to focus on her young family.

She made the announcement while appearing on Entertainment Today, alongside Kim and Khloe.

‘I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,’ she told the programme. ‘But I’m not saying goodbye… I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed.’

Khloe said she hoped one day her sister will return to the show, while saying she supported her decision completely.

‘We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,’ she said. ‘We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.’

If the trailer is anything to go by, we’ll still be seeing a fair share of Kourtney-shaped drama in season 18.