Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash From OJ Simpson’s Ex-Wife’s Sister Following ‘Distasteful’ SNL Jokes

NBC/Alamy

Tanya Brown, the sister of OJ Simpson’s ex-wife, has called out Kim Kardashian West’s Saturday Night Live appearance for being ‘distasteful’.

October 9’s SNL episode saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star take over as a host, delivering an opening monologue that featured jokes made about her mother’s boyfriend being a gold digger, Kardashian West’s own rise to fame from her leaked sex tape, and a dig at OJ Simpson that left viewers divided.

Despite having left few people in her life unroasted, her dig at OJ Simpson – who was accused of stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend to death – has been called out as ‘distasteful’ by Brown’s sister.

Alamy

Kardashian West spoke about how passion for getting ‘wrongly accused people out of jail’ and ‘following in [her] father’s footsteps’ when he opened her eyes to racial injustice by introducing her to Simpson and him being the ‘first Black person’ she’d ever met.

She then questioned the audience, ‘Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?’, indirectly making a joke at how Brown and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered.

‘I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know,’ Kardashian West said.

Tanya Brown told TMZ how she thought the socialite’s comments were in ‘poor taste’ and that her sister’s death should not be the butt of any joke.

Following Kardashian West’s SNL appearance, Tanya has questioned how much the Kardashian family actually cared for Nicole, as Kris Jenner was reportedly one of Nicole’s best friends.

She concluded that the jokes were ‘beyond inappropriate and insensitive’ and that even if writers of the show had written the script, Kardashian West should have refused to perform it.

Tanya also noted how upsetting it was to see the audience react so happily and laugh at the references made to Simpson.

Simpson was found not guilty of murdering Nicole and Ron Goldman in a criminal trial in 1995, however, he was later found responsible in a later civil trial. Now aged 74, Simpson has revealed that he is avoiding LA due to fears of seeing his ex-wife’s killer, due to believing that they are still out there somewhere.