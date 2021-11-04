Kim Kardashian Seen On Second Date With Pete Davidson Adding Fuel To Dating Rumours

@KimKardashian/Instagram/SNL

In the latest instalment of what has to be the most unexpected romance rumour of the year, Kim Kardashian has reportedly been spotted enjoying a second date with Pete Davidson.

The unlikely duo have been linked ever since the Halloween weekend, when they were clocked holding hands on a rollercoaster ride at California’s Knott’s Scary Farm.

Kardashian announced her divorce from Kanye West earlier this year and, as far as we know, is a free agent. But could love be in air for the 41-year-old reality star as we near the end of 2021?

According to Page Six sources, the pair went out for dinner together for the second night in a row on Wednesday, November 3.

Davidson, 27, arrived first at Manhattan’s A-list private members’ club Zero Bond, turning up with friends and wearing sneakers, jeans and a plaid jacket.

As paparazzi swarmed all around, Kardashian arrived to the Noho neighbourhood restaurant with her security personnel after the SNL star had already gone in, dressed in a stylish black dress. Kardashian’s friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban reportedly also joined the group.

Restaurant sources told Page Six Kardashian and Davidson had dinner together despite making separate entrances. A different insider said the evening was ‘casual’, with Kardashian set to soon head back to Los Angeles to be with her children.

On Tuesday, November 2, Davidson reportedly ‘arranged a dinner on the rooftop’ of Campania’s, an Italian restaurant on Staten Island.

An insider said it ‘was just the two of them’, adding that they were able to quietly ‘sneak in and out’.

On Wednesday, a source told E! News:

Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.

Fans first saw a bit of chemistry between the pair after they impersonated Princess Jasmine and Aladdin during a recent SNL skit, which even saw them sharing a kiss while aboard the magic carpet.

