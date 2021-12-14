Kim Kardashian Responds To Blackfishing Allegations In Extensive Tell-All Interview
Kim Kardashian has addressed allegations around blackfishing, and revealed just why she has made some of the style choices she has.
The 41-year-old has faced a lot of backlash over the years for her style, fashion and make-up decisions, leading to her frequently being accused of cultural appropriation.
From being accused of Blackface in a magazine cover shoot, to wearing ‘sacred’ Hindu earrings in an Instagram post, Kim – and sometimes her sisters too – have sparked a serious debate.
However, Kim has since spoken out about just why she has made the particular choices she has in the past, specifically in relation to her wearing her hair in braids.
In an interview with ID, Kim explained that she would ‘never do anything to appropriate any culture’. However, the reality star and model turned businesswoman admitted that she has ‘in the past got backlash from putting [her] hair in braids’ and can ‘understand that’.
She said:
Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’
But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.
Kim also noted that she has ‘learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all [her] kids about all this’.
Although, while she has ‘tried to pass that culture of learning’ onto her children, Kim explained how many ‘forget’ she is Armenian, and that Armenia also has a ‘history of braiding hair’.
Alongside addressing her appropriation of Black culture, Kim also spoke about her shapewear brand Skims, previously called Kimono.
She admitted how quickly she realised that the brand’s initial name was not seen as ‘paying homage’ to Japanese culture like she initially intended.
She explained:
So I was just like, ‘Okay, shut it down. It doesn’t matter that we have so much product already. We have to figure this out. We need to take our time and slow down for a second and figure it out and change the name.’
Kim concluded, ‘I would never intentionally try to appropriate the culture in that way. It wasn’t my intention at all.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
