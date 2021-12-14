unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian Responds To Blackfishing Allegations In Extensive Tell-All Interview

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 14 Dec 2021 08:53
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blackfishing Allegations In Extensive Tell-All Interview@Kimkardashian/@Justinemarjan/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has addressed allegations around blackfishing, and revealed just why she has made some of the style choices she has. 

The 41-year-old has faced a lot of backlash over the years for her style, fashion and make-up decisions, leading to her frequently being accused of cultural appropriation.

Advert

From being accused of Blackface in a magazine cover shoot, to wearing ‘sacred’ Hindu earrings in an Instagram post, Kim – and sometimes her sisters too – have sparked a serious debate.

However, Kim has since spoken out about just why she has made the particular choices she has in the past, specifically in relation to her wearing her hair in braids.

In an interview with ID, Kim explained that she would ‘never do anything to appropriate any culture’. However, the reality star and model turned businesswoman admitted that she has ‘in the past got backlash from putting [her] hair in braids’ and can ‘understand that’.

Advert

She said:

Honestly, a lot of the time it comes from my daughter asking us to do matching hair. And I’ve had these conversations with her that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’

But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of a deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for, and really wants.

Kim also noted that she has ‘learned and grown over the years, and figured out good ways to communicate with all [her] kids about all this’.

Although, while she has ‘tried to pass that culture of learning’ onto her children, Kim explained how many ‘forget’ she is Armenian, and that Armenia also has a ‘history of braiding hair’.

Advert

Alongside addressing her appropriation of Black culture, Kim also spoke about her shapewear brand Skims, previously called Kimono.

She admitted how quickly she realised that the brand’s initial name was not seen as ‘paying homage’ to Japanese culture like she initially intended.

She explained:

Advert

So I was just like, ‘Okay, shut it down. It doesn’t matter that we have so much product already. We have to figure this out. We need to take our time and slow down for a second and figure it out and change the name.’

Kim concluded, ‘I would never intentionally try to appropriate the culture in that way. It wasn’t my intention at all.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm
News

Boris Johnson To Address The Nation At 8pm

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week
Sport

Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’
Celebrity

JK Rowling’s Latest Tweet ‘Attacking Trans Women’ Has People ‘Disgusted’

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy
Sport

Calls For Formula One Racing Director To Be Fired Grow After Max Verstappen Final Lap Controversy

Topics: Celebrity, cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian, Now

Credits

Mail Online and 1 other

  1. Mail Online

    Kim Kardashian says she 'would never do anything to appropriate any culture' in response to past allegations of Blackfishing over hairstyles

  2. ID

    Kim Kardashian West: "People might not get that we're in on the joke"

 