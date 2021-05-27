Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans To Retake Law Exam In Instagram Q&A

KimKardashianWest/Instagram/PA Images

Kim Kardashian recently failed her first law exam, but she has no intention of letting it get her down, according to a new Instagram Q&A.

While starting life in the public eye as a reality star, going on to become a model and influencer, Kardashian has also fought for prison reform across the US. Her main ambition is to become a qualified lawyer and abolish the death penalty, but there’s a long road ahead.

Yesterday, May 26, it emerged she failed her First Year Law Student Exam (FYLSE), also known as the ‘Baby Bar’, an exam used by uncredited law schools in California requiring a 70% mark to pass. While Kardashian was unsuccessful this time, she plans to retake it soon.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, one fan asked her how she was finding the Bar exams. ‘Extremely difficult. Unfortunately I haven’t passed yet, but I’m not giving up and I’m preparing to take it again soon,’ she replied.

Ahead of the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a preview showed her telling sisters Khloe and Kourtney she’d failed the exam.

‘If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program, and after year one, you have to take the Baby Bar. This was actually harder, I hear, than the official bar,’ she said.

‘I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours straight studying and it was so important for me to take this and to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up,’ she added.

While balancing her influencer status and other responsibilities, Kardashian reportedly studies 18 hours a week under the guidance of Jessica Jackson, Van Jones, and Erin Haney. Should she pass the California State Bar in 2024, she hopes to start her own law firm and fight to abolish the death penalty.

‘Abolishing the death penalty is, like, so high up my list. And as I have clients that, you know, have gone through close situations like Julius Jones in Oklahoma City that I’m really fighting for. It really makes you stop and just feel that you can’t sit still until they right all of these wrongs,’ she said in an interview with Vogue.

In the Q&A, she was asked what her favourite Netflix shows were, to which she replied, ‘When I’m studying for the bar I can’t watch any true crime shows that I love. It’s too overwhelming so I like to watch shows like Bridgerton and Rom Coms.’