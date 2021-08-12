unilad
Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West Taught Her In Order To Live Her Life

by : Daniel Richardson on : 12 Aug 2021 10:52
Kim Kardashian Reveals What Kanye West Taught Her In Order To Live Her Lifekimkardashian/Instagram

As their divorce goes ahead, Kim Kardashian has discussed what her marriage to Kanye West taught her about life.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage received an incredible amount of coverage. Not only is Kanye one of the most successful artists of the millennium, but Kim has been the face of the widely popular reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, while also more recently launching her law career.

The celebrities divorced at the start of the year after Kanye had accused the Kardashians of trying to ‘to lock [him] up’. Despite this, it seems Kim still reflects on the seven-year marriage positively.

kim kardashian and kanye west (PA Images)PA Images

While on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s We Are Supported By… podcast, Kim revealed what Kanye taught her. She claimed the rapper taught her to accept herself and that he ‘absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself’.

On the back of this, Kim noted that she didn’t mind leaving in unflattering scenes on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The reality-star also stated that she learnt to appreciate herself and feel confident doing so.

Kim remains supportive of her ex-husband, with whom she has four children, and even attended the two live performances of his highly-anticipated upcoming album DONDA.

Unapologetically accepting yourself seems to be a successful outlook for both celebrities as they recently became billionaires independent of one and other through their numerous business endeavours.

