Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Was 'Bed Bound' After Coronavirus Diagnosis kimkardashian/Instagram/PA Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed how her husband Kayne West was left unable to get out of bed while suffering from coronavirus.

In July, the Gold Digger rapper revealed he had had a particularly unpleasant experience with COVID-19 in the earlier stages of the global pandemic, which laid him out for some time.

Now, his wife Kim has spoken about that time in more detail, and how scary it was not knowing what to do to make him better.

Kanye West Claims Get Out Movie Was 'About Me' In Series Of Deleted Tweets PA Images

While chatting to Grazia, the model and TV personality reminded everyone that her hubby, who is 43, ‘had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,’ further saying it was ‘so scary and unknown’ because no one really knew how to treat it or what it even was back then.

Not only was Kim having to look after their four small children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1 – she was also tending to Kanye who apparently could not even get out of bed unaided.

‘I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,’ she said.

After Kanye had previously spoken about being ill to Forbes over the summer, he recalled the symptoms he had that included ‘chills, shaking in the bed’ and how he spent his days ‘taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.’ Kanye recalled: ‘I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!’

While Kanye himself was looking for answers, Kardashian took the more accepting approach to what was then an unfolding pandemic. Speaking of lockdown rules and the nature of the virus, she said she ‘respects what’s going on in the world’ and ‘respects the process’ of how everyone’s lives have inevitably altered in the months since.

Since then, Kanye seems to have bounced back, and is now working to get his G.O.O.D artists their master recordings back.

With President Trump still suffering from the virus after a positive diagnosis last week, he has since returned to the White House to tell people not to worry about the deadly virus.