Kim Kardashian Shares 90s Teen Baggy Jeans Phase Pics In Tribute To Daughters

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shared some incredible throwback photos as she paid tribute to her children on National Daughter’s Day.

Celebrated in the United States on September 25, National Daughter’s Day pretty much does what it says on the tin and give parents an opportunity to celebrate their daughters – though, like on Valentine’s Day, you’d hope the show of love isn’t limited to one day a year.

Kardashian, who is mum to sons Saint and Psalm and daughters North and Chicago, took the opportunity to honour her daughters with a post on Instagram shared on National Daughter’s Day, though rather than sharing pictures of the young girls she instead reflected on what she was like when she was younger.

The images marked a start contrast to the Kardashian we know today, who often shares images of herself in tight-fitting dresses and high heels, as they showed the reality TV star wearing chunky trainers, ripped, baggy jeans and a simple plain white t-shirt.

Kardashian explained the post was dedicated to her own mum, Kris Jenner, as well as her ‘daughters for when they are teenagers’.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mother implied she wasn’t a particularly easy child to manage during her rebellious teenage years as she apologised to her mother and begged her daughters to ‘please be easy on [her]’ when they reach the same age Kardashian was in the photos.

To set the scene, Kardashian recalled being grounded at the time the images were taken because her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, had stolen their mum’s car ‘just to drive it around the block’. Kardashian claimed she ‘didn’t participate’ in the theft but ‘still got in trouble’, so with nothing else to do the sisters did ‘photo shoots in the garage’, resulting in the edgy photos shared online.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The shoot must have lasted a long time because Kardashian appeared to have an entire collage of images on hand to share, though alongside them she argued it was ‘never’ her causing trouble, she just had ‘bad influences’ in her older sister and friends.

The reality star said: ‘I just listened to what my older sister said and friends. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I’m sorry!’

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It didn’t take long for Kourtney to respond to the images with the apparently sarcastic caption ‘Yeah you were a peach’, while mum Jenner described the images as ‘the good ol’ days’ and expressed her thanks the family ‘survived that stage’.

Hopefully North and Chicago will stick to pastimes such as photoshoots in the garage rather than car theft, though if they’re anything like their mother it seems they’d deny any wrongdoings regardless!