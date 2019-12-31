Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News Article Claiming She Bought JFK’s Bloody Shirt For Daughter

Kim Kardashian/Instagram/internetpain/Instagram

In quite possibly the most bizarre piece of news I’ve written this year, Kim Kardashian has shut down a fake news article claiming she bought former US President John F Kennedy’s blood-stained shirt for her daughter North for Christmas.

No, seriously, I’m as confused as you are.

It all came to light when Buzzfeed writer Nina Mohan tweeted a screenshot of an inaccurate news article saying Kim had bought the shirt JFK was wearing when he was assassinated, writing, ‘I AM SCREAMING someone tweeted as a joke that Kim Kardashian gifted North JFK’s bloody shirt and Refinery29 wrote about it as if it were true????’

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

And, if there was ever any doubt the whole debacle stemmed from a sick joke, Kim retweeted Nina’s message, writing that it was ‘obviously fake’, adding it’s a ‘sick joke that someone tweeted as fake Instagram story’.

It comes after Kim revealed she’d given North the infamous black jacket worn by Michael Jackson to ELizabeth Taylor’s birthday party, along with his Smooth Criminal hat because ‘North is a really big Michael Jackson fan’.

Kim shared a close up picture of the white hat which still has foundation marks on the front, along with the late singer’s name printed in gold letters on the black leather trim.

The gifts understandably caused a fair bit of controversy, given the strong accusations against the late pop star.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gift daughter North a jacket worn by Michael Jackson for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/GZBFoYAdTm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 24, 2019

While Jackson was previously acquitted on child molestation charges, fresh allegations emerged following his death. They were detailed in shocking Channel 4 documentary Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck both claimed they were molested by the musician.

Kim didn’t stop there when it came to buying nostalgic items as Christmas gifts, as she also bought her brother, Rob Kardashian, two of Elvis Presley’s rings.

Sharing a photo of the two gold rings, one with diamonds and one with a ruby in the middle, the reality star wrote:

I’m obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan so I got him two of Elvis’s rings for Christmas!

Ahhh, to be a Kardashian at Christmas time.

