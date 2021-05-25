Kim Kardashian Sued By Staff At $60 Million Mansion For Allegedly Not Paying Wages

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been hit with a lawsuit from seven of her staff members who allege she failed to pay wages, provide meal breaks and cover expenses.

The maintenance and cleaning workers behind the lawsuit claim they were hired by Kardashian to work as full-time employees at her $60 million home in Hidden Hills, California, but say upon starting work they were treated as independent contractors.

As a result, the workers say, they lost out on full-time employee benefits, with the lawsuit claiming they were not given pay stubs and failed to be paid on a regular schedule.

In the legal documents, cited by TMZ, the seven staff members also claim they failed to receive meal and rest breaks during their time at the mansion, nor were they properly reimbursed for expenses.

They also claim there was no system through which they could record their hours, meaning Kardashian did not pay them for all of their work, including overtime.

Though the workers have named Kardashian in the lawsuit, a representative for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she hired a third-party vendor to take care of the ongoing maintenance and cleaning services, and therefore held no responsibility for the agreement made between the vendor and the staff it sent to her house.

The representative told TMZ Kardashian is ‘not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff’.

They continued, ‘Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.’

The representative iterated the same stance with regards to one employee in particular, who claimed in the lawsuit he was fired after he inquired about his rights and those of his son, who is said to have worked more than the maximum hours allowed for a minor under California labour law when he was just 16 years old.

Kardashian’s rep again directed the issue to the vendor, while another source backed up the millionaire by claiming that she has never missed as much as a phone bill, let alone failed to pay workers at her home.

The lawsuit has been brought against Kardashian by law firm Kim Legal, with lawyer Frank Kim telling the Mail Online that ‘wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles’.

He commented, ‘My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers.’

The workers are seeking seeking damages and other penalties through the lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles this week.