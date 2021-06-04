Kim Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Discussing Kanye West Divorce

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end, fans have been wondering whether the show will cover the fallout from Kim’s impending divorce from Kanye West.

Well, last night they got their answer, with the most recent episode of the show seeing Kim break down and admit she feels like a ‘f***ing failure’ for not being able to make her marriage work.

Advert 10

In the episode, Kim opens up to her family on camera for the first time about the struggles she’s faced having to stay in LA and raise her four children since Kanye moved to his Wyoming ranch.

PA Images

‘I honestly can’t do this anymore… why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know?’ she says, adding that despite the challenges, Kanye is ‘an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.’

Kim goes on to say she wants Kanye to be happy, but she’s realised that her lifestyle means she can’t support him as much as he needs.

Advert 10

‘I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that,’ she cries. ‘He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.’

The reality star’s explanation of the reason for her marriage breakdown doesn’t mention Kanye’s recent controversial outbursts – including one incident when he claimed that he tried to get Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child, North – or his run for president, which some sources claimed had played a role in Kim deciding to end the marriage.

You can watch it here:

Advert 10

Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder, and Kim has vocally supported the rapper through his own struggles, taking to social media last year to ask people to show ‘compassion and empathy’ after he began posting erratic and lengthy Twitter threads in which he railed against the Kardashians and the music industry.

In scenes filmed several months before Kim filed for divorce in February, she tells her sisters, ‘I feel like a f***ing failure, that it’s like, a third f***ing marriage… Yeah I feel like a f***ing loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.’

In a confessional interview aired during the episode, Kim’s sister Khloe said she had ‘tried to protect their union at all costs, but it’s hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders and I just want her to take care of herself too.’

Featured Image Credit: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

Advert 10