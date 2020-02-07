Kim Kardashian Thinks Her Baby Psalm Is Her Dad Reincarnated
Kim Kardashian believes her youngest child is actually her father reincarnated – because numerous sources have told her so.
Kim and her husband Kanye West welcomed their new baby Psalm on May 10, 2019, after he was born via surrogate. The couple were overjoyed with the arrival,naturally, but it seems Kim had reason to believe it wasn’t Psalm’s first time seeing the world.
While the surrogate was pregnant with Psalm, Kim travelled to Bali to film an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There, a medium told the reality star she would have a baby boy who would be the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
Robert passed away in 2003, after being diagnosed with cancer.
Kim spoke to E! News about the eerie moment, revealing that although the surrogate was pregnant at the time, no one knew Kim and Kanye were expecting another child.
She explained:
On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman — a blind medium — came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated.
She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy.
Kim described Psalm, who is now eight months old, as ‘the happiest baby alive’, revealing he’s ‘always smiling’ and ‘always happy’.
Her suspicion about Psalm’s link to her father has only increased since he was born, as yet another stranger labelled the young boy as a reincarnation.
The 39-year-old socialite recalled the occasion, explaining she had to go out of town so asked her nurse to watch Psalm.
The nurse had a baby shower to attend and decided to take the Psalm along with her, and while there she was apparently approached by a woman who asked whether the young boy was her son.
The nurse explained she was simply watching Psalm, to which the woman responded:
Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mum this is a family member of hers reincarnated.
Kim told E! ‘multiple people’ have told her nanny the same thing, and after hearing it so many times Psalm’s entire family, including his mother, are starting to believe it.
The reality star continued:
So my whole family, all the time, thinks it’s my dad and is just so emotional and close to him.
He’s left-handed, like my dad. So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!
It would be interesting to see what Psalm thinks about his apparent reincarnation, though we’re going to have to wait a few years until he’s old enough to understand the concept.
