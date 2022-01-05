Kim Kardashian ‘Unfollows’ Miley Cyrus After She Flirts With Pete Davidson
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special together, and it appears that Kim Kardashian wasn’t best pleased with it.
Kardashian is rumoured to be dating the comedian Davidson, and according to a fan account she unfollowed Cyrus after the pair rang in the new year together.
While Cyrus is still following Kardashian, as of January 4, the mum of four unfollowed the singer.
The fan account @MileyEditon claims that Kardashian was following Cyrus on December 10.
This is the same day it was reported that Cyrus went to Davidson’s apartment after the pair made an appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote the New Year’s special.
However, it seems that since then Kardashian has unfollowed the star.
@MileyEdition took to Twitter to share the news, saying, ‘Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram’.
People replied to the tweet speculating what might have prompted the unfollow. One fan said Kardashian ‘got jealous of her and Pete hosting the New Year’s Eve party’.
This was likely in reference to Cyrus and Davidson’s on screen chemistry during the TV special; the pair performed a duet of Will Smith’s Miami on stage.
Other’s speculated about the suggestion that Kardashian unfollowed Cyrus because people said she and Davidson would make ‘a cute couple’.
Another user added:
Kim is behaving like a little jealous child wow she is acting like she is in middle school why follow Miley in the first place what an insecure grandmom.
Just because people were saying Pete and Miley would make a cute couple that is fake unless Maybe Pete told her something.
However, the incident doesn’t seem to have impacted Kardashian and Davidson’s rumoured romance too much. The pair are currently vacationing in the Bahamas, according to MailOnline. The two were reportedly seen boarding a private plane and jetting off for a romantic get away.
