Kim Kardashian West Signs Spotify Deal To Launch Prison Reform Podcast

Kim Kardashian West has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify to launch a new prison reform podcast.

The reality TV star will produce and host the still-unnamed podcast for the streaming giant, which will reportedly focus on her work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organisation seeking to exonerate wrongfully convicted inmates via means such as DNA testing.

The amount Kardashian West will be paid hasn’t been revealed, but it’s another titanic move in the podcast arena for Spotify after its acquisition of the Paracast network last year – just weeks ago, the platform secured a $100 million exclusive deal to stream The Joe Rogan Experience.



This comes in the wake of George Floyd’s death and a worldwide spotlight on racial injustice in the US and beyond. For example, Netflix’s 13th – Ava DuVernay’s documentary regarding the US’s systemic issue with slavery as it evolved to mass incarceration – has received a 4,665% surge in viewers recently.

As per The Wall Street Journal, the 39-year-old will co-host and produce alongside Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, tracking her investigation into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of a triple murder in 1994.

However, a judge commuted his death sentence in 2010 after new evidence came to light – he remains incarcerated in Marion Correction Institute with a sentence of life without parole.

While best known for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as her beauty and fashion products, over the past few years she’s been focusing her efforts on righting the wrongs of the criminal justice system.

In 2018, Kardashian West convinced President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender charged with attempted possession of cocaine and conspiracy to possess cocaine. She had served 22 years in prison before she was released.

At the time, Kardashian West wrote on Twitter: ‘The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget.’

She also starred in a documentary special this year, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which looked at the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard.

Kardashian West told the Radio Times: ‘What you learn [in America] is people who go to jail for prison is that bad people go to prison for doing bad. The Justice Project is where someone for the first time has taken four cases and looked at them not for what was the crime committed but looked at them to see why the crime committed.’

There’s currently no release date for Kardashian West and Ansaldi’s podcast.