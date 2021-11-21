Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Photo Fuels Pete Davidson Romance Rumours

@kimkardashian/Instagram/@petedaveidson

Kim Kardashian’s hot tub post has sent fans into a frenzy amid Pete Davidson romance rumours.

The pair were papped holding hands last week as they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs on Tuesday, November 16.

Before this, the pair were spotted on a rollercoaster over Halloween weekend and reportedly enjoying a private rooftop dinner at Campania in Staten Island.

Some, however, have speculated that the relationship is staged. As TikToker Alex Miranda-Weinstein warned her followers, ‘don’t be fooled’ by the romance.

However, Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has reignited rumours.

The post features Kardashian in a hot tub, with the caption: ‘my happy place’.

Fans were quick to mention Davidson, despite him not being featured in the post. One eagle-eyed fan wrote: ‘That’s a high angle…. did Pete take this?’

Others questioned whether the picture was taken on Staten Island, where Davidson lives: ‘was this taken in staten island?’, one user said.

While neither Kardashian nor Davidson has officially confirmed the romance, Davidson did joke about it on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The SNL star jokingly addressed the rumours:

There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.

Davidson played off the speculation by referencing his upcoming animated series The Freak Brothers.

Nice move.