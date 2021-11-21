unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian’s Bikini Photo Fuels Pete Davidson Romance Rumours

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Nov 2021 15:06
Kim Kardashian's Bikini Photo Fuels Pete Davidson Romance Rumours@kimkardashian/Instagram/@petedaveidson

Kim Kardashian’s hot tub post has sent fans into a frenzy amid Pete Davidson romance rumours.

The pair were papped holding hands last week as they celebrated Davidson’s birthday in Palm Springs on Tuesday, November 16.

Advert

Before this, the pair were spotted on a rollercoaster over Halloween weekend and reportedly enjoying a private rooftop dinner at Campania in Staten Island.

Kim Kardashian (Alamy)Alamy

Some, however, have speculated that the relationship is staged. As TikToker Alex Miranda-Weinstein warned her followers, ‘don’t be fooled’ by the romance.

However, Kardashian’s latest Instagram post has reignited rumours.

Advert

The post features Kardashian in a hot tub, with the caption: ‘my happy place’.

Fans were quick to mention Davidson, despite him not being featured in the post. One eagle-eyed fan wrote: ‘That’s a high angle…. did Pete take this?’

Others questioned whether the picture was taken on Staten Island, where Davidson lives: ‘was this taken in staten island?’, one user said.

Advert

While neither Kardashian nor Davidson has officially confirmed the romance, Davidson did joke about it on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

The SNL star jokingly addressed the rumours:

There’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.

Davidson played off the speculation by referencing his upcoming animated series The Freak Brothers.

Advert

Nice move.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse: Riots Erupt Following Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Riots Erupt Following Not Guilty Verdict

Man Begs Insulate Britain Supporter To Move So He Can See His Sick Child In Disturbing Footage
News

Man Begs Insulate Britain Supporter To Move So He Can See His Sick Child In Disturbing Footage

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, Instagram, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, SNL

Credits

Mirror

  1. Mirror

    Kim Kardashian posts hot tub bikini snap and fans are all making same Pete Davidson joke

 