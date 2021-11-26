unilad
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Joins TikTok

by : Shola Lee on : 26 Nov 2021 12:36
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Joins TikTok@kimandnorth/TikTok

North West has launched a TikTok account and it’s already gaining thousands of followers.

The 8-year-old and her mum Kim Kardashian have launched the account together, with the pair already having amassed over 90,000 followers after just 12 hours on the popular site.

The joint account features videos detailing the mother-daughter duo’s life, including embarking on a spa day together and of course, Thanksgiving content.

In another video, the famous family members can also be seen riding a golf cart together, while excitedly cheering: ‘going on a golf cart ride’.

Meanwhile, one of the pair’s other videos sees the 8-year-old show off her impressive hat collection, asking fans ‘how much hats do I have on, guess’.

@kimandnorth♬ Figure It Out – Blu DeTiger

If you’re wondering how many hats there were, it was four in total, which is definitely more hats than we’ve ever worn.

The TikTok debut comes amid rumours that Kim is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and her ex Kanye West speaking out about their marriage.

@kimandnorth♬ original sound – KimAndNorth

The rapper admitted to making ‘mistakes’ in his marriage at a Thanksgiving event on Skid Row this week.

He said:

If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay, but when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation.

