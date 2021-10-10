unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian’s OJ Simpson Comments On Live TV Divides Viewers

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Oct 2021 12:30
Kim Kardashian's OJ Simpson Comments On Live TV Divides Viewers@nbcsnl/Twitter/Alamy

Saturday Night Live viewers were left with mixed opinions after Kim Kardashian took a dig at OJ Simpson during her opening monologue for the show. 

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took over hosting duties on the long-running show last night, October 9, when she was greeted with an applause from the audience as she took her position centre stage.

Advert

After admitting she was ‘surprised to see [her there] too’, Kardashian went on to make quips about the release of her sex tape as well as roasting her family, joking that she was ‘so much more than that reference photo [her] sisters showed their plastic surgeons’.

Kim Kardashian (Alamy)Alamy

Kardashian went on to note that one of her passions is getting ‘wrongly accused people out of jail’, and said she was ‘following in [her] father’s footsteps’ after he’d opened her eyes to racial injustice.

In reference to Simpson, who was accused of stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend to death, she said her father introduced her to her ‘first Black person’ before adding: ‘Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?’

Advert

She continued: ‘I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know.’

See footage from Kardashian’s appearance below:

The comments were met with cheers and applause from the audience in the studio, though they weren’t as well-received by some viewers at home, with many taking to social media to express their disapproval of the jokes.

Advert

One person responded: ‘Sorry, but Kim Kardashian’s OJ “jokes” are not at all humorous.’

Another commented: ‘Kim Kardashian OJ jokes, not funny to the family of Nicole Brown.’

Other viewers, however, were on the same page as the live audience members, with one responding: ‘Kim K making an OJ joke is absolutely WILD and i love it’.

Advert

After having been the target of a joke during the monologue, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, made a surprise guest appearance on the show, which also welcomed Chris Rock and John Cena.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
News

Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover
Featured

Corpse Made To ‘Look Alive’ For Seven Years By Obsessed Lover

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’
News

Men Lost At Sea For A Month Claim ‘It Was A Nice Break From Everything’

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy
Life

Bacardi Ceases Production Of Beloved Tequila Shot And People Aren’t Happy

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian, Murder, no-article-matching, Saturday Night Live

Credits

Saturday Night Live/Twitter

  1. Saturday Night Live/Twitter

    @nbcsnl

 