Kim Kardashian’s OJ Simpson Comments On Live TV Divides Viewers
Saturday Night Live viewers were left with mixed opinions after Kim Kardashian took a dig at OJ Simpson during her opening monologue for the show.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took over hosting duties on the long-running show last night, October 9, when she was greeted with an applause from the audience as she took her position centre stage.
After admitting she was ‘surprised to see [her there] too’, Kardashian went on to make quips about the release of her sex tape as well as roasting her family, joking that she was ‘so much more than that reference photo [her] sisters showed their plastic surgeons’.
Kardashian went on to note that one of her passions is getting ‘wrongly accused people out of jail’, and said she was ‘following in [her] father’s footsteps’ after he’d opened her eyes to racial injustice.
In reference to Simpson, who was accused of stabbing his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend to death, she said her father introduced her to her ‘first Black person’ before adding: ‘Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?’
She continued: ‘I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all, I still don’t know.’
The comments were met with cheers and applause from the audience in the studio, though they weren’t as well-received by some viewers at home, with many taking to social media to express their disapproval of the jokes.
One person responded: ‘Sorry, but Kim Kardashian’s OJ “jokes” are not at all humorous.’
Another commented: ‘Kim Kardashian OJ jokes, not funny to the family of Nicole Brown.’
Other viewers, however, were on the same page as the live audience members, with one responding: ‘Kim K making an OJ joke is absolutely WILD and i love it’.
After having been the target of a joke during the monologue, Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, made a surprise guest appearance on the show, which also welcomed Chris Rock and John Cena.
