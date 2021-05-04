Kim Kardashian’s Old Tweet Fangirling Over Katie Price Resurfaces

PA Images

In a resurfaced 2009 tweet, Kim Kardashian was really excited to see Katie Price on a plane.

It should be immediately noted: Kardashian was famous by this point. Early in 2007, she joined the likes of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee when her sex tape with Ray J leaked, which spread like wildfire online.

Later that year, Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on the E! network, following the lives of Kardashian, her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie, their parents Kris and Caitlyn, and brother Rob. However, back then, Price – who was also known as Jordan – was just as much of a celebrity.

Twitter user Frey (@freeyaajb) dug out a tweet from Kardashian’s archives, writing, ‘There was a point where Kim K considered Katie Price more famous than her and I think as a society we should never forget that.’

The tweet read, ‘Omg Katie Price aka Jordan and her husband Peter are on my flight home from NYC!’

This was three years on from her first appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! where she first met Peter Andre. The pair later divorced in May 2009, just one month after Kardashian’s original tweet.

Hilariously, it took Price nearly seven years to actually see the tweet. On January 17, 2016, she wrote, ‘Awe that is so cute! Thank you Kim [sic].’

At birth, her full name was Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield. However, she letter changed it to Katie Price and branded herself as Jordan during her early modelling career. ‘My mum was working in the city. She didn’t want people to know I was her daughter,’ she said in an earlier interview.

While Price is still a recognisable celebrity, Kardashian’s fame has propelled into the stratosphere throughout the 2010s, from her growing status as a model, influencer and prison reform advocate, to her marriage to Kanye West. Earlier this year, it was announced she’d filed for divorce.

Replying to Frey, one user wrote, ‘Of the two, I would be thrilled to meet Katie Price. She seems to be a really lovely person. The other one, not even a bit.’ Another earlier joked, ‘Ah Jordan, give Kim back her phone and stop sending tweets hun.’

There’s also quite a few people saying something along the lines of ‘who cares?’ – understandable, but people love celebrity culture. If people want to laugh about it, what harm does it do?

