Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Will Be The Official Team USA Olympic Loungewear

PA Images/@kimkardashian/Instagram

SKIMS has been announced to be the official Olympic loungewear of team USA.

Sadly, this doesn’t mean lounging around is now an Olympic sport, because I’d most definitely be taking home first place if that were the case.

The underwear brand created by TV-personality and business mogul Kim Kardashian has designed the official team USA undergarments, pyjamas and loungewear for the athletes going to Tokyo.

Kardashian took to Instagram earlier today, June 28, to announce the news.

PA Images

Sharing several photos of team USA members wearing the exclusive SKIMS products, the 40-year-old wrote, ‘Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied.’

‘I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenirs [sic].’

Kardashian continued:

When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.

The mum-of-four has since been applauded for her new business venture. Caitlynn Jenner herself wrote, ‘Wow! Full circle! Amazing! So so proud. Love you. Congratulations!!!’, while sister Khloe wrote, ‘Kimberly this is so monumental! I’m so proud of you! There is nothing you can’t do!!!’

Sports fans will eventually be able to purchase the Olympics range on the SKIMS website.