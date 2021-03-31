Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Accepted Into College
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, has said her husband would be ‘so proud’ of their daughter, Natalia, as she got accepted into the University of Southern California (USC).
The 18-year-old was seen jumping for joy at the news on a video posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account this week, alongside which the mother wrote that she was crying ‘tears of joy’.
Natalia herself shared a picture wearing a USC shirt and grinning at the camera with the caption: ‘See you soon [USC].’
Check out the video of Natalia below:
In her caption, Vanessa expressed her happiness for the 18-year-old and wrote that both she and her father, Kobe, are ‘so proud’ of her.
She continued:
Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!
Kobe and Natalia’s 13-year-old sister, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California last January.
In a follow-up video, Vanessa made clear that the family had gone all-in with the celebrations as she showed off a huge collection of balloons, an array of USC merchandise and some custom-made USC Black Mamba Nike sneakers.
The excited mum wrote: ‘Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she’d get in to her top school.Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always.’
Congratulations!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Kobe Bryant, Now, Vanessa Bryant
CreditsVanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram