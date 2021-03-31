unilad
Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Accepted Into College

by : Emily Brown on : 31 Mar 2021 17:12
Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, has said her husband would be ‘so proud’ of their daughter, Natalia, as she got accepted into the University of Southern California (USC). 

The 18-year-old was seen jumping for joy at the news on a video posted to Vanessa’s Instagram account this week, alongside which the mother wrote that she was crying ‘tears of joy’.

Natalia herself shared a picture wearing a USC shirt and grinning at the camera with the caption: ‘See you soon [USC].’

Check out the video of Natalia below:

In her caption, Vanessa expressed her happiness for the 18-year-old and wrote that both she and her father, Kobe, are ‘so proud’ of her.

She continued:

Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!

Kobe and Natalia’s 13-year-old sister, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California last January.

Natalia Bryant/InstagramNatalia Bryant/Instagram

In a follow-up video, Vanessa made clear that the family had gone all-in with the celebrations as she showed off a huge collection of balloons, an array of USC merchandise and some custom-made USC Black Mamba Nike sneakers.


The excited mum wrote: ‘Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. Thank goodness you got in. I had these shoes made for @nataliabryant in hopes she’d get in to her top school.Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always.’

Congratulations!

Emily Brown

Topics: Celebrity, Kobe Bryant, Now, Vanessa Bryant

