Kodak Black Slammed By Furious Fans For Throwing $100,000 Into Sea

by : Daniel Richardson on : 30 Jun 2021 08:55
Kodak Black appears to be having an issue with his peers, so naturally, he threw $100,000 into the sea.

We all have bad days, and most of us have a way of relieving our stress when we get home. However, multi-platinum artist Kodak Black has a truly unique way of showing he’s having a tough time. The artist was seen throwing $100,000 into the sea from a boat.

The stunt happened after the artist aired his issues with the roster of his Sniper Gang label. Black tweeted, ‘I AIN’T SIGNING RAPPERS NO MORE,’ and shortly afterwards the video of him throwing money away surfaced.

Many have now called out Black for wasting money on a tantrum. One person responded to the footage by noting, ‘You can’t even imagine how many children have died in the world especially in Haiti due to malnutrition.’ Another added, ‘Instead of donating to the ones in need, he throws it away just to catch attention.’

Others joked about jumping into the water or fishing for the money to become rich. However, it seems that most people think that Black needs to take a break from social media.

In an Instagram post, Kodak was shown posing with $250,000. Rather than people admiring his wealth, they noted, ‘Kodak u dragging it now bro,’ and, ‘Boy y’all need talk it out !! get off Instagram.’

Whether Kodak will take the advice of his fans or reassess how he literally throws away his money, remains to be seen.

