Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Engagement To Blink 182’s Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged, following a 10-month whirlwind romance.

The Blink 182 drummer is understood to have proposed to Kardashian at a beachfront resort in Montecito, California on Sunday (October 17).

The reality star confirmed the news in an Instagram post which showed the pair on the beach surrounded by rose bushes and candles, captioning the images ‘FOREVER.’

According to Page Six, several members of the Kardashian family, including Kim and Khloe, were there to celebrate the couple’s engagement, as well as Barker’s daughter Alabama, who shared an Instagram story revealing the engagement ring – a huge oval-shaped diamond – with the caption ‘So happy for you guys, I love u both!’

Kim Kardashian also took to social media to celebrate the news, posting a video of the couple at dinner and a close-up shot of the giant ring, tweeting ‘KRAVIS FOREVER [ring emoji]’

Barker and Kardashian are thought to have first started dating in January 2021, with the couple officially confirming their relationship on Valentine’s Day this year. The couple have been friends for a number of years, with Barker reportedly being quickly welcomed by the Kardashian family.

Over the course of their relatively short but passionate romance, the couple haven’t exactly shied away from the spotlight, inspiring memes and a healthy dose of social media cringing for their love of PDA, whether on holiday or on the red carpet.

Kardashian, 42, has never been married, but shares three children with her former on-off partner Scott Disick. Barker has been married twice and has two children.

