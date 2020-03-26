Kourtney Kardashian Deletes Son’s Instagram After He Does Q&A About Family
Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed she made her 10-year-old son Mason delete his Instagram account after he did a live Q&A about their family.
Mason joined Instagram without his parents’ permission on Tuesday, March 24, and started chatting away with followers on IG Live.
However, the very next day Kourtney, 40, revealed she and ex-partner Scott Disick, 36, had decided their son was still way too young to have his own account.
Taking part in an Instagram Live for Poosh with her best friend, Sarah Howard, Kourtney explained she hadn’t been aware that he had downloaded the app:
I did delete it because Scott and I just felt like he isn’t [old enough]. He’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram, I think it’s 13.
She added:
I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean. It’s really easy to get consumed with it.
Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it.
But I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice.
Kourtney went on to state that although Mason does not have his own phone yet, he does have an iPad and a computer for school.
When Sarah asked Kourtney how she will manage once all three of her children – Mason, sevem-year-old Penelope, and five-year-old Reign – reach their teenage years, the reality star laughed, ‘I have no idea. I can’t even imagine’.
Although Mason wasn’t on Instagram for too long, he still managed to cause quite a stir. As well as attracting around 10,000 followers, he also answered some pretty personal questions from fans about his famous family.
Earlier this week, a fan asked Mason if his aunt Kylie Jenner was back together with the father of her two-year-old daughter Stormi, Travis Scott.
Mason replied, ‘No, Kylie and Travis are not back together’, but did not give any further details about the situation.
Rumours have been circulating that Kylie and Travis – who parted ways in October 2019 – are romantically involved once again, having supposedly been spending more time together. However, this is the first time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has addressed this gossip publicly.
Although it may still be a few years until Mason has his Instagram back, he can often be seen busting a dance move on TikTok, with Kourtney having previously made appearances in his vids.
Topics: Celebrity, Instagram, Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason, Q&A, Scott Disick