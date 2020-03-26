Kourtney Kardashian Deletes Son’s Instagram After He Does Q&A About Family

I think the thing that really worries me with kids is, people can be so mean. It’s really easy to get consumed with it.

Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it.

But I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice.