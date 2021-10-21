Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Photos From Travis Barker’s Proposal

Alamy/@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has shared new, and absolutely stunning, photos from Travis Barker’s recent beachside proposal.

The Blink 182 drummer proposed to Kourtney at a luxurious resort in Montecito, California on Sunday, October 17 following a whirlwind 10-month romance.

Kourtney, who shares three children with her former partner Scott Disick, has never been married, while Travis, who has two children, has been married twice before.

Sharing ten new photos from the engagement via Instagram, Kourtney wrote, ‘I woke up all night thinking it was a dream’, with loved-up Travis quickly replying, ‘forever with you is a dream come true’.

The pictures shared by Kourtney certainly depict a dreamy scene, giving us a better look at the abundance of roses and candles which adorned the beach during their romantic moment.

In one pic, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be seen holding a glass of wine while gazing lovingly at her fiancé. In another, the pair could be seen laughing as they embraced each other.

In the centre of the roses, Kourtney’s followers could see the floral pattern of a K and a T entwined, clearly signifying their close bond and the union to come.

Fans also got a closer look at the gorgeous, one-of-a-kind engagement ring from celeb jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.

Speaking with People about Travis’ role in the design process, Schwartz said: ‘It’s a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it. He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.’