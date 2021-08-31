Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Leaks DM From Scott Disick Slamming Her PDA With Travis Barker

PA Images

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima has shared a DM he supposedly received from Scott Disick throwing shade at the TV star’s new relationship.

Kourtney dated 28-year-old model Younes from 2016 to 2018, and has since become romantically involved with Blink-182 band member Travis Barker.

The pair were first spotted in 2019 together but didn’t admit to being in a relationship until February 2021 where they made their Instagram debut.

The first picture they shared was simply a photo of them holding hands, but the couple have since amped up the PDA on social media tenfold.

Most recently, Kourtney shared a picture of the pair on a boat in Italy where she can be seen wearing a skimpy bikini as she kissed the drummer.

It was this picture that the father of her three children, Scott Disick, allegedly decided to send a message to Younes about, slamming the 42-year-old for leaving little of her new relationship private.

Sharing the snap, Scott wrote to Younes, ‘Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy [sic].’

Younes refused to bite, however, and replied, ‘Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.’

The model then named and shamed Scott on Instagram, sharing a screengrab of their short correspondence with one another.

He wrote alongside the picture, ‘Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.’

In another Instagram story that followed the screengrab, Younes said he ‘tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy’, and accused Scott of ‘playing around for too long’.

Well, that’s him told.

