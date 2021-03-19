Kris Jenner Breaks Silence On Kim And Kanye’s Divorce

PA Images

Kris Jenner has broken her silence on Kim and Kanye’s divorce for the first time.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye last month citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ after seven years of marriage.

Advert 10

The celebrity couple wed back in May 2014 and have four children together: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

It’s believed their split is amicable and that they plan to co-parent their children together.

PA Images

Neither Kanye or Kim have publicly spoken out about their divorce, and neither had Kim’s high-profile family – until now.

Advert 10

During an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, Kris Jenner addressed it for the first time and said that she simply wants both Kim and Kanye to be happy.

As per TooFab, the 65-year-old momager said:

The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids [Kim and Kanye] to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.

‘I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mum,’ she added.

Advert 10

PA

While Kris remained hopeful that they’ll be able to support the pair during their split, she did say that divorce is ‘always going to be hard anytime’, particularly in this case as they have four children together.

Discussing whether Kim will be addressing the matter herself anytime soon, Kris said on the Australian radio show, ‘I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time. When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.’

Kris was also asked if couple’s separation will be played out on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, to which she teased, ‘You might!’

Advert 10