Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With Makeup-Free Instagram Post

@krisjenner/Instagram

The Kardashians are celebrating Kim’s 41st birthday, with Kris Jenner posting a heartwarming tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

In a series of images Jenner shared throwback photos taken over the years, as well as more recent selfies of the pair, accompanied by a doting caption praising her daughter’s accomplishments.

Of all the photos, fans were quickly drawn to the second image in the slide, which shows Kim and her mother seemingly makeup free.

@krisjenner/Instagram

The rare natural shot was met with more than one million likes and a stack of comments on Instagram, with fans expressing their surprise at just how much the mother and daughter pair look alike without makeup.

‘Twins!’ one person commented, while another wrote, ‘I can see where your daughters get their beauty.’

In the caption, Jenner gushed over Kim’s achievements and her role as a mother, sister and daughter, saying, ‘you are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!’

‘Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together,’ she wrote. ‘I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will [ever] know!’

Kim’s sisters and friends also posted their own tributes to the reality star, with Kim herself marking the occasion by sharing a clip from her second birthday part to her Instagram stories.

After courting controversy for flying guests out to a private island in the middle of the pandemic to celebrate her 40th birthday last year, Kim took a slightly more understated approach to events this year, reportedly attending a low-key bash in Calabasas organised by her mum and sisters.