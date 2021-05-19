Kristen Bell Says She Did Hallucinogenic Mushrooms To Battle Her Depression
Kristen Bell has revealed that she experimented with using psychedelics to help with her depression.
The actor said that her husband Dax Shepard helped ‘babysit her’ as she tried hallucinogenic mushrooms, after she came across research that suggested they could be an effective treatment for mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.
Speaking on the Hypochondriactor podcast, Bell said that she became interested in the radical treatment after reading a book on the health benefits of psychedelics called How To Change Your Mind, which she says explores an ‘underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call ‘healthy normal”.
She told the podcast:
I really wanted to try some psilocybin and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own.
There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else.
Bell went on to explain that during her trip she became ‘so enamored with my own body’, saying, ‘ In my head, I had separated this body that had done so much good in my life, that has taken me through happiness and pain and workouts and laziness.’
A recent study by the Centre for Psychedelic Research at Imperial College London into the effects of psilocybin has suggested just two doses of the hallucinogenic could be as effective as commonly prescribed anti-depressants.
The drug is currently banned as a Class A substance in the UK, but the BBC reports there are growing calls among researchers to consider allowing Psilocybin to be considered as a legitimate treatment for mental health conditions.
