Kristen Stewart Engaged To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Kristen Stewart has confirmed her engagement to Dylan Meyer, over a year after she said that she was already planning her marriage to the director.

Stewart and Meyer have been together for more than two years, with Stewart confirming during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show that the couple would soon be walking down the aisle.

‘We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,’ she said. ‘I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.’

The news comes after Stewart revealed in a previous appearance on the SiriusXM radio show that she ‘[couldn’t] f**king wait,’ to propose to her girlfriend, calling their relationship ‘pretty undeniable.’

According to the Spencer actor, the couple first met eight years ago, but only reconnected several years later, with Stewart revealing she told Meyer she loved her just two weeks later, per E! News.

‘When you know, you know. You know what I mean?’ she said back in 2019. ‘There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don’t know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you’re in love with someone.’

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private in recent years, however, earlier this year Meyer paid tribute to Stewart on her 31st birthday, writing on Instagram ‘Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.’