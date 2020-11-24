Kristen Stewart Says Straight Actors Playing Gay Characters Is 'Such A Grey Area' PA

The Twilight actor said the conversation on whether straight actors can play gay characters is a ‘slippery slope’.

In a new interview, Kristen Stewart said it depends largely on whether the actors genuinely care, and are helping the community they are portraying.

For the most part, she said her answer was to ‘f*ck*ng think about what you’re doing! And don’t be an assh*le’.

Stewart is currently promoting Clea DuVall’s new Christmas movie, Happiest Season, in which she plays an art history student named Abby.

PA

Abby has been invited to spend Christmas with her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and her family. But, Harper is yet to come out to her parents.

Stewart, who is bisexual said: ‘It is a slippery slope conversation because that means I could never play another straight character if I’m going to hold everyone to the letter of this particular law.’

In an interview with Variety this week, she said she thinks about whether it’s important that gay actors play gay characters ‘all the time’.

She said:

I think about this all the time. Being somebody who has had so much access to work, I’ve just lived with such a creative abundance. You know, a young white girl who was straight and only really was gay later and is, like, skinny — do you know what I’m saying? I so acknowledge that I’ve just gotten to work.

PA

But, she said she would never want to tell a story, that ‘really should be told by somebody who’s lived that experience’.

She said:

I think it’s such a gray area. There are ways for men to tell women’s stories, or ways for women to tell men’s stories. But we need to have our finger on the pulse and actually have to care. You kind of know where you’re allowed.

Stewart believes that in some ways, straight actors can be allies and help tell the stories of gay characters, especially where ‘there’s something that drove’ the actor to play that particular character.

Underwater Kristen Stewart 20th Century Fox

But, ‘if you’re telling a story about a community and they’re not welcoming to you, then f*ck off,’ she said.

She added:

But if they are, and you’re becoming an ally and a part of it and there’s something that drove you there in the first place that makes you uniquely endowed with a perspective that might be worthwhile, there’s nothing wrong with learning about each other. And therefore helping each other tell stories.

In short, Stewart didn’t have a definitive answer on the matter, and said somebody with a different perspective could very well disagree with her and change her views.