KSI Has Perfect Comeback To Jake Paul Criticising His Music

PA

KSI has perfectly clapped back at Jake Paul’s snide comments about his new album.

Jake Paul is known for ruffling people’s feathers, and has now taken aim at fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, KSI.

KSI fought Jake’s brother, Logan, in a boxing match back in 2018 where the pair drew, but in a rematch a year later, KSI came out victorious.

While the British YouTuber hasn’t been back in the ring since then, Jake’s boxing career continues to thrive as the 24-year-old remains undefeated.

PA Images

With this in mind, KSI called him out last month for a fight. He said in a YouTube video, as per The Sun:

I’m going to fight Jake Paul, I want to fight Jake. There’s a part inside of me that feels like I need to f*ck him up. I know he’s gonna be harder than Logan, but I’m knocking him out. Jake is still thriving and it pisses me off. Soon I will be the one to end this all.

Jake has previously teased that a fight between the two of them would be taking place, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Despite nothing being confirmed yet, in true Jake Paul-style, he has been attempting to rile up his potential opponent on social media.

KSI released an alum last year, and is soon to be releasing his second named All Over The Place. Instagram account TheBreadBatch shared a photo of KSI’s new album cover and asked its 203,000 followers if they were excited for the YouTuber’s new album, and it’s safe to say that Jake isn’t.

He replied to the post, ‘Wow one big pile of sh*t’. But KSI replied with the perfect response. He wrote, ‘We’re not on the same level musically. I’ll be sure to wave to you on stage when I perform at Coachella’.

If KSI was holding a mic when sending this reply, he would have dropped it.

