Kyle Rittenhouse: Khloe Kardashian’s Response Berated By Fans

Fans have slammed Khloe Kardashian for her response to the recent Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Rittenhouse has now been found not guilty on all counts after wounding one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shooting two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 during Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests on August 25, 2020.

Attorney Mark Richards, alleged that the then 17-year-old had acted in self-defence on the night in question, describing him as a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’ after having travelled to Kenosha from Illinois to provide medical assistance and defend a local business.

Numerous high profile individuals have come forward to criticise the verdict, including former footballer and activist Colin Kaepernick and President Joe Biden.

Khloe was among those who expressed dismay at the outcome of the trial, tweeting that she was ‘speechless and disgusted’.

However, although many others have shared her views on the matter, a number of Twitter followers have voiced their disappointment that the 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been vocal on this issue while remaining publicly silent on the Astroworld tragedy that unfolded earlier this month.

On Friday, November 5, during the opening night of the Astroworld festival, a number of attendees surged forward while Travis Scott was performing. This surge had deadly consequences, with 10 people between the ages of nine and 27 having lost their lives

Scott is the partner of Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and the father to her niece, Stormi Webster. With this in mind, many fans feel she should have given a comment on the tragedy.

In a tweet that has been liked nearly 2,000 times, one person wrote:

What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????

Another tweeted:

There are people that died in [sic] Travis Scott concert. We’re not gonna forget about them. Sorry!!

Last week, a $750 million lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake and other defendants on behalf of 125 people caught up in the incident, either from having attended or being related to those who died.