Kylie And Travis Slammed For ‘Make-Believe Poor’ School Bus Treat For Stormi

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott treated their daughter Stormi to a bus experience, and people have a lot to say about it.

While most kids are demanding trips to Disneyland and a ride on a unicorn, Stormi Webster apparently wanted one thing: to ride a big yellow bus.

The three-year-old voiced her wishes to her parents Travis and Kylie, and rather than granting their child her wish by simply taking her on a public bus, they got Stormi her very own bus instead.

The pair have a combined net worth of around $780 million.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sharing photos on Instagram, Kylie posted a picture of Stormi next to the bus with the caption, ‘All Stormi has been talking about is riding a big yellow bus. Daddy surprised her.’

It’s unknown if they actually purchased the vehicle or just rented it, but either way, it’s undeniably extra.

People have since shared their thoughts of Stormi’s odd request being granted by her millionaire parents, and it’s safe to say it’s had quite the mixed response.

One person wrote, ‘Rich people are literally so far from reality they bought a school bus for Stormi to sit on.’

Another Twitter user echoed similar thoughts, writing, ‘Stormi is so rich her dad Travis surprised her with a yellow school bus so she can act middle class for the day.’

Others have branded it as ‘funny’. Someone tweeted, ‘Travis Scott “surprising” Stormi with a school bus like it’s a brand new dollhouse is the funniest sh*t I’ve seen all day.’

Someone else said, ‘Kylie and Travis buying Stormi a yellow school bus because all she wanted to do was be a normal kid and ride on one is the most dystopian, surreal, depressing, and funny thing I’ve ever seen.’

Meanwhile, others pointed out that it was likely that Stormi wanted to be on the bus with other kids… not just on her own.

One person wrote, ‘This is so sad […] a huge part of riding the bus is socializing with other kids! Stormi probably wanted to have that experience, not an empty bus.’

From the looks of the snaps taken by Kylie, Stormi was having a blast. However, I’m sure she found the bus’s seats much less comfortable than the ones in her Ferrari.

