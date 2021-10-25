Kylie Jenner Accused Of Blackfishing Again With Latest Instagram Post

@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is facing fresh allegations of blackfishing with her latest Instagram post.

Blackfishing is a term for when a white person seems to change how they look and act to appear Black; for example, ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has also faced accusations due to the music video for Boyz, in which she allegedly performs parts of the track with a ‘Blaccent’.

Advert 10

Iggy Azalea defended herself from similar allegations earlier this year, and Jenner was previously accused of blackfishing by ‘copying’ Beyoncé’s look.

The renewed criticism comes after Jenner posted a video to Instagram of her listening to Smoke by Don Toliver, featuring HVN and SoFaygo. While her usual brigade of fans and celebrity accounts shared it with gushing praise for the reality star, others honed in on her makeup, with some believing she’s wearing the Fenty #420 foundation for darker skin.

‘How many times we gotta reiterate that the Jenner daughters are just WHITE. mayo white. not a bit of ethnic white. Kris and Caitlyn are straight up gringos. Kylie’s blackfishing is even more egregious because she as white as white can be,’ one user wrote. ‘I recognise Fenty 420 anywhere!!!’ another tweeted.

Advert 10

Others have observed that Nelson attracted a large amount of furore online for her Boyz controversy, while Jenner appears to have been mostly let off the hook. ‘Not selective outrage… Twitter being dead silent while Kylie is blackfishing… where was the energy you had two weeks ago with Jesy? Maybe it’s influenced outrage,’ one wrote.

‘So y’all get mad at that Jesy Nelson girl for blackfishing’ but nobody says anything when it comes to Kylie??? I’m just confused,’ another commented.

Advert 10

Nicki Minaj took aim at Jenner and others in the Kardashian family while defending Nelson. ‘Black people get on this sh*t every day and praise Kylie Jenner and Kim and all the girls in their family,’ she said.

‘And if you pull up a before and after of Kylie, her shade is probably like 20 shades darker from how she looked as a kid. She has bigger lips now. She hangs out with Black people. Is she blackfishing? No… I still commend her and compliment her and tell her ‘You that b*tch’.’