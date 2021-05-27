Kylie Jenner Accused Of Bullying Dancer And Being ‘A B*tch To Everyone’
A TikTok influencer has accused Kylie Jenner of bullying her on the set of a music video in which she was a backup dancer.
Victoria Vanna claimed that mutual friends of Jenner told her she was ‘a b*tch to everyone’ following the incident, which took place in 2015 at the video shoot for her then-boyfriend Tyga’s song Ice Cream Man.
In a video posted to TikTok, Vanna said that she had been ‘so excited’ to meet Jenner, who was 18 at the time, but ended up being left distraught after overhearing the reality star making fun of her dancing with her friends.
‘As soon as I walk out, she’s looking at me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing,’ Vanna recalled, saying that Jenner was at the set with her friends Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou.
She went on to say that she left the set ‘full-on crying’, only to be followed outside by the group, who continued to make fun of her while she was in full earshot.
Vanna said:
So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s…
And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking abut me.
The influencer claimed that she was later consoled by her fellow dancers as well as some of Tyga’s friends, saying ‘everybody told me not to worry because she was a b*tch to everyone when she was in places… and even Tyga’s friends told me she just was intimidated’.
Nevertheless, Vanna said the whole incident was upsetting, especially because she had previously been a fan of Jenner. ‘I was excited to meet her, and I felt bullied for no reason, and I really was so excited that she was even there,’ she said.
Vanna said that she decided to share her experience almost six years later because she doesn’t ‘give a s**t’ and added ‘in no way am I mad or saying that this is who she still is, but this is just what happened to me. Just don’t bully people’.
Kylie Jenner hasn’t commented on Vanna’s claims.
