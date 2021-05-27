Kylie Jenner Accused Of Bullying Dancer And Being ‘A B*tch To Everyone’

So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s…

And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them. Like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking abut me.